Spicy support for local charities

Community Curry Fundraiser Image: Shutterstock/ Monticello

THE Todo Ayuda Project, a registered non-profit organisation dedicated to aiding smaller, local animal welfare initiatives, celebrated a successful fundraising event recently. The ‘Curry for a Cause’ event, held at La Carpinteria Bar, exceeded expectations by bringing in a projected net amount of €1250 from ticket sales and raffles.

The Dedicated Team Behind Todo Ayuda Project Event

The event owed its success to the dedication of volunteers and supporters. Board Members Paul and Sue Bailey were lauded for their meticulous planning of the curry feast. Inez Leniere Lopez and Enmanuel Lopez Ruiz generously provided the venue and donated two bottles of bubbly for the raffle.

Entertainment was provided by Eliza Handley and her brother Nick, who donated their time and talent. Gratitude was extended to supporters from Sarja Microsanctuary and The Under Dog Group (Málaga) for their attendance and contributions.

Supporting Animal Welfare: A Call to Action

Todo Ayuda Project expressed profound appreciation to donors. They also encouraged ongoing support through monthly donations via their PayPal link. With such community spirit, the Todo Ayuda Project continues its mission to uplift animal welfare initiatives in the Competa area.

