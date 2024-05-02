Spicy support for local charities

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 02 May 2024 • 11:11
Community Curry Fundraiser
Image: Shutterstock/ Monticello
THE Todo Ayuda Project, a registered non-profit organisation dedicated to aiding smaller, local animal welfare initiatives, celebrated a successful fundraising event recently. The ‘Curry for a Cause’ event, held at La Carpinteria Bar, exceeded expectations by bringing in a projected net amount of €1250 from ticket sales and raffles.
The event owed its success to the dedication of volunteers and supporters. Board Members Paul and Sue Bailey were lauded for their meticulous planning of the curry feast. Inez Leniere Lopez and Enmanuel Lopez Ruiz generously provided the venue and donated two bottles of bubbly for the raffle.
Entertainment was provided by Eliza Handley and her brother Nick, who donated their time and talent. Gratitude was extended to supporters from Sarja Microsanctuary and The Under Dog Group (Málaga) for their attendance and contributions.
Todo Ayuda Project expressed profound appreciation to donors. They also encouraged ongoing support through monthly donations via their PayPal link. With such community spirit, the Todo Ayuda Project continues its mission to uplift animal welfare initiatives in the Competa area.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.