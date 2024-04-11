By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 17:17

Curry for a Cause Image: Shutterstock/ nelea33

GET ready to spice up your life and support a great cause at the same time! The ‘Todo Ayuda Project’ invites you to indulge in a flavourful evening of curry and entertainment on Wednesday, April 24, at La Carpinteria Bar in Competa.

Support Local Animal Welfare

This event isn’t just about savouring delicious curry; it’s about coming together as a community to help our furry companions in need. As the saying goes, just like a well-made curry, our community thrives on its blend of kind hearts.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the event are priced at €20 per person and can be purchased online at https://fienta.com/curry-for-a-cause or in person at Todo Express. Every ticket sold brings us closer to supporting local animal welfare charities in the Axarquia region.

Mark Your Calendars: Make a Meaningful Difference

With live entertainment by Eliza Handley, this promises to be an evening filled with warmth, laughter, and goodwill. Remember, 100 per cent of the profits will go directly to the Todo Ayuda Project, ensuring that every penny you spend goes towards making a meaningful difference in the lives of our four-legged friends. So mark your calendars and enjoy a night of curry and compassion.

For more Axarquia news and events click here