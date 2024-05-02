Help for Dog Owners in Mallorca

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 02 May 2024 • 10:04

Audrey Page, Animal Behaviourist

Audrey Page is one of Mallorca’s best known animal behavioural experts. Based in Calvia, her no nonsense, easy to follow training techniques have benefited many dog owners on the island. Audrey’s goal is simple: to keep dogs in their homes and prevent owners from giving up on their pets due to a lack of knowledge and support.

Foster Care for Unwanted Pets

Audrey embarked on a career as a foster carer in the UK with the intention of preventing stray dogs from being destroyed. Her journey began with a small bronze-coloured pup she affectionately named Penny. Audrey fondly recalls how she successfully placed the dog in a new home. “The adopter chose to rename her Pebbles,” Audrey reminisces with a smile, “as her husband had just left her for a ‘Penny’.”

Audrey then organised dog training classes in her local village hall and eventually took the place of the trainer, sharing the experience and knowledge she was rapidly building.

Saving Animals From Destruction

Audrey is not interested in competition dog training – “I successfully trained a dog for competitions but felt that I had stripped him of his personality.” she reflects. Her job satisfaction comes from seeing dogs living harmoniously with loving owners. People began reaching out to Audrey, asking her to re-home their animals. She started her own business, finding homes for dogs of all natures, sometimes as working dogs with the police and prison service. Striking up a relationship with Battersea Dogs Home, Audrey saved hundreds of animals from destruction.

A Sanctuary for Pets in Mallorca

Here in Mallorca, Audrey offers both dog training and boarding services. Dogs can enjoy a relaxed home-from-home experience in her rustic finca, or a traditional boarding experience in kennels situated on the property. Those seeking help with behavioural issues, will find that Audrey first assesses whether it’s the dog, or the owner, who needs specific guidance. Her methods are easy to follow and simply need to be used consistently to achieve results.

Audrey can be contacted on 0034 626555909