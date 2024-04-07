Save abandoned dogs with save a life rescue

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 07 Apr 2024 • 11:11
From abandoned to adored
Image: Shutterstock/ marcinm111
SAVE A Life Rescue, a dedicated dog rescue organisation founded by two passionate animal lovers seeks support from the community to aid in their mission of rescuing and rehoming abandoned, neglected, and abused dogs. The organisation urges followers and supporters to join their Teaming initiative, an affordable and effortless way to contribute much-needed funds for vital expenses like vet treatments, kennel fees, and food.
By pledging just €1 or approximately 87p per month, individuals can collectively make a substantial impact. This pooled fund ensures consistent support for ongoing rescue efforts, providing stability for essential supplies and medical care. Setting up contributions is hassle-free, with the bank handling transactions automatically.
Save A Life Rescue emphasises that every contribution, no matter how small, plays a crucial role in saving vulnerable canine lives. Interested supporters can easily join the cause through the provided link: https://www.teaming.net/savealiferescue-grupo. Join today and be a part of something truly meaningful—helping to save and improve the lives of dogs in need.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
