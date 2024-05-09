By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 May 2024 • 8:41

Sir David Attenborough: The eternal narrator of nature's grand story. Image: A Life On Our Planet / Instagram.

Sir David Attenborough, at the age of 98, has recently concluded his latest series, “Mammals,” setting new records for the longest career as a TV presenter and TV naturalist.

His career spans an impressive 70 years and 246 days.

His television journey began on September 2, 1953, when he debuted as a presenter on the BBC Children’s Television show “Animal Disguises,” which was a spin-off of his earlier production and direction work on “Animal Patterns” earlier that year.

Throughout eight decades of television work, Sir David stands as the sole recipient of BAFTA awards for series across black and white, colour, HD, and 3D formats.

Adapting to the modern era, Sir David made headlines in 2020 by breaking the record for the fastest time to reach 1 million followers on Instagram, achieving this feat in just 4 hours and 44 minutes, surpassing Jennifer Aniston’s previous record by 32 minutes.

In his inaugural Instagram post, he expressed concern for the world’s troubles, albeit he stopped using the platform after six weeks, leaving followers with the message, “What happens next is up to us.”

Beyond Television

Beyond his television legacy, Sir David’s extensive body of work, blending entertainment and education, along with his prominent environmental advocacy, has earned him over 30 honourary degrees and two knighthoods.

In 2022, he was honoured with entry into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame.

Reflecting on his illustrious career, Sir David cited “Life on Earth” (1979) as his most challenging series, spanning 13 parts and requiring three years of production, including two globetrotting journeys.