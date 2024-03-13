By Anna Ellis •
Updated: 13 Mar 2024 • 14:20
Beard and brawn: Ukrainian strongman breaks three world records. Image: Guinness Book of Records / Instagram.
Dmytro Hrunskyi, a strongman from Dnipro, Ukraine, recently achieved three new world records, adding to his impressive list of accomplishments.
Using his beard, neck, and teeth, he demonstrated incredible feats of strength.
Dmytro faced tough challenges along the way. His first attempt to pull a vehicle with his beard in 2019 didn’t succeed as his beard hairs were pulled out.
But he didn’t give up. Over time, he let his beard grow longer and tried different braiding techniques to make it stronger.
In his latest triumph, Dmytro broke the previous record set by Antanas Kontrimas of Lithuania by pulling a 2.58-tonne minibus using his beard. He then showed his strength by pulling a 7.7-tonne truck with his neck, proving his power.
Lastly, Dmytro beat his own record for pulling cars with his teeth by towing seven taxi cabs, each with a driver inside. This required not just strength but also careful precision to keep the cars moving straight.
Despite the heavy weights and challenges, Dmytro succeeded in each record attempt, showcasing his remarkable strength and skill as a strongman.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.