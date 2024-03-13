By Anna Ellis • Updated: 13 Mar 2024 • 14:20

Beard and brawn: Ukrainian strongman breaks three world records. Image: Guinness Book of Records / Instagram.

Dmytro Hrunskyi, a strongman from Dnipro, Ukraine, recently achieved three new world records, adding to his impressive list of accomplishments.

Using his beard, neck, and teeth, he demonstrated incredible feats of strength.

Dmytro faced tough challenges along the way. His first attempt to pull a vehicle with his beard in 2019 didn’t succeed as his beard hairs were pulled out.

But he didn’t give up. Over time, he let his beard grow longer and tried different braiding techniques to make it stronger.

In his latest triumph, Dmytro broke the previous record set by Antanas Kontrimas of Lithuania by pulling a 2.58-tonne minibus using his beard. He then showed his strength by pulling a 7.7-tonne truck with his neck, proving his power.

Lastly, Dmytro beat his own record for pulling cars with his teeth by towing seven taxi cabs, each with a driver inside. This required not just strength but also careful precision to keep the cars moving straight.

Despite the heavy weights and challenges, Dmytro succeeded in each record attempt, showcasing his remarkable strength and skill as a strongman.