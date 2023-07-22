Seaside success: Fuengirola’s Beaches Are Most Decorated In Spain

By Betty Henderson • 22 July 2023 • 8:20

Authorities are dwarfed by Fuengirola’s impressive award flag tally. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola

FUENGIROLA has made history as the only Spanish town to receive Blue Flags, Quality Q, Sustainability S, and Accessibility awards on every single one of its beaches.

In recognition of the milestone, Mayor Ana Mula raised the flags on Thursday, July 20 at San Francisco Pier, joined by tourism industry representatives and coastal staff.

“Fuengirola is a top tourist spot, known for its beautiful beaches. We now have the highest number of awards for our coastline and services. 100 per cent of our beaches have been recognised, making us Spain’s best. It’s all thanks to hard work from everyone- beach businesses, bars, staff, and our dedicated team at the council”, explained Mula.

All four of Fuengirola’s beaches have had Blue Flags for the past four years, along with Quality Q and new Sustainability S beach awards. The flags for accessibility will also wave at El Castillo, Fuengirola, Boliches-Gaviotas, and Carvajal beaches.

With seven kilometers of accessible beaches, Fuengirola boasts 29 bars, and 64 access points with showers and seating. The town also provides four boarded areas for people with reduced mobility to enjoy the beach, supported by lifeguards.

For leisure use, Fuengirola beaches also feature many zones for water sports and recreational boating, including five areas for paddle boats and two for paddle surfing.

Over 150 people work in peak season to keep the beaches pristine. The team includes police, lifeguards, maintenance teams, beach patrol, and a drone unit.

The town’s commitment to sustainability is also clear with sustainable vehicles, three beach cleaning vehicles, as well as ‘eco-islands’ for waste separation to be recycled.

Additional features showing the beaches’ excellence include ‘solmaforos’ at lifeguard stations which give advice on the recommended sun protection, and a megaphone system to give announcements to beach-goers.

Fuengirola’s beaches are a model of excellence and accessibility for all, and its flag awards go to show it!