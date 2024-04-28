By Anna Ellis • Updated: 28 Apr 2024 • 13:11

Behind the badge: Unveiling the thoughts of a Local Police Officer.

Euro Weekly News recently interviewed a local police officer about his daily work. Even though he wanted to stay anonymous, he shared valuable insights.

“I’ve been a police officer for three years now, starting in 2021. I’ve worked in three different places during this time,” he said.

More than just a job

He explained that being a police officer was more than just a job to him; it was something he felt drawn to since he was a child.

“Seeing police cars as a child, I knew I wanted to be part of it. It’s hard to explain why, but I just knew it was where I belonged,” he reflected.

The officer talked about finding fulfilment in helping others, not just catching criminals.

“It’s not only about catching bad guys but also knowing that many people depend on you for help and, most importantly, that you can save lives,” he said.

He currently works in a coastal town south of Alicante.

“In the area I cover, we deal with a lot of problems, especially thefts, fights, and cases of gender violence,” he explained.

One big challenge is the diverse community he serves, with nearly half being foreigners.

“Almost half of the residents are from other countries, which causes many of the problems we deal with,” he said.

“This diversity sometimes leads to conflicts, especially with tourists who see the area mainly as a holiday and not a residential spot.”

The officer stressed the importance of respect and following basic rules to reduce conflicts.

“There’s no specific law foreigners need to know, just like locals, but if everyone respected each other and understood that personal freedom has limits, most incidents wouldn’t occur,” he added.