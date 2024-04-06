Spain as the global tourism favourite

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 16:19
Segovia, Spain
Credit: Jo Kassis, Pexels
The World of Statistics posted a statement on X, revealing the top holiday destination choices worldwide. Spain came as the front-runner.
In a study of tourism tendencies from 2016 until 2023, The World of Statistics disclosed that Spain was the top pick of Iceland, Ireland, England, Scotland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Germany and Denmark.
Spain continues to be the most visited country in Europe, having registered more than 100 million international visitors in 2022, according to Statistica.
Not only does Spain maintain its popularity amongst international tourists, but domestic travel has been increasing; The World of Statistics stated that Spanish residents prefer to stay in the country for the holidays, travelling to different regions of Spain.
Statistica revealed that in 2022, just after the COVID-19 crisis, Spanish residents took more than 155 million trips within Spain, resulting in €50 billion of spending.
This February, Spain broke another record with a 15.9 per cent increase in spending from 2023, which continues to strengthen the country´s economy and uphold its global significance.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
