Spain addresses tourism surge

By John Ensor • Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 16:54

The Plaza de España, Seville. Credit: Stockbym/Shutterstock.com

Is the balance between residents and tourists under threat?

The escalating numbers in the tourism sector last year and optimistic forecasts for 2024 have spurred Spanish regional governments and city councils into action.

In an effort to lessen the impact of the booming tourism industry, numerous initiatives aimed at organising the accommodation supply and curtailing negative repercussions have been launched.

These range from restrictions on tourist-use housing, known as VUT, particularly in high-traffic areas, to the introduction of levies in regions like Catalonia and the Balearic Islands, and even suspensions on new hotel developments.

Managing accommodation supply

The most visible measures involve the imposition of constraints on VUTs. For example, the vibrant city of Barcelona and the idyllic islands of Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza have seen a noticeable decrease in VUT numbers, attributed to these stringent policies.

Such initiatives are not without controversy, however, stirring debates over their influence on local housing prices and city life.

Controversial proposals spark debate

The controversy reached a peak in Sevilla, where Mayor Jose Luis Sanz proposed the closure of the Plaza de España to tourists, suggesting an admission fee for entry.

This proposal has intensified discussions on the sustainability of tourism and its impact on urban environments.

Tourism taxes

Meanwhile, in Andalucia, where tourism is a significant economic driver, there’s a broad consensus among capitals on the implementation of a tourist tax, provided it is applied through mutual agreement.

In 2023, Andalucia saw 12.2 million international visitors and 31.8 million domestic journeys, against a backdrop of 8.6 million residents.

The concept of a tourist tax has found favour among most of its capital cities, contingent on a unified approach, though Jaen and Huelva have opted out of the scheme.

This is seen as a complementary strategy to limitations on VUTs, with local governments like that of Sevilla seeking ways to regulate the concentration of tourist accommodations effectively.

As Spain grapples with the challenges and opportunities presented by its thriving tourism sector, the dialogue between stakeholders suggests a collective pursuit of sustainable tourism practices that respect the needs of local communities while welcoming visitors.