Is life good in Palma de Mallorca?

By Annette Christmas •
Updated: 30 Apr 2024 • 17:23
Jane's Walks Palma,
Credit: Jane's Walks
The free guided tours in the Jane’s Walks global initiative held in the first weekend of May reveal the truth.
This is the ninth year of the walks and the first with a nocturnal and a maritime route. Previous Jane’s Walks have included one focusing on Germans who work in the city of Palma.
This is an opportunity to walk the city with the eyes of someone who lives there, taking an objective look at urban planning.
On Friday 3 May at 5 pm, a two-hour walk in English starting at the Cathedral with professional guide Anastasia Mikhaylenko will focus on epidemics and medicine in the historic old town of Palma.
At 6 pm on 3 May, The not-so-verdant ledge of the Ponent natural park starts at Son Cotoner Park. Guide Joan J. Prats Marí will show a little-known green belt of Palma and reveal big plans afoot for the area.
At 11 am on Saturday 4, From the sea to the market starts at the net dryer in front of the Pesquero restaurant, near the magnificent Sa Llotja building. In a walk along the pier, past the drying nets and boats unloading fish, researchers will discuss how women used to sell fish, which fish are in season and how they are now caught, bought and sold at auction.
At 5 pm on Saturday on the walk Truth or Lies? Anastasia Mikhaylenko will tell unusual stories, legends and mysteries about old Palma, starting at the cathedral.
At 9 pm, at the Plaza Major, La dona, la nit (Woman and the night) will be held by urban architect Maria Gómez, who will review the transgressive role of women in public spaces at night.
On Sunday May 5, The City of Mothers and Caregivers starts at 10 am at the Pere Garau Health Centre, with guide Soni Jichi.
At 10:30 am, a walk follows the oldest procession of Holy Week, Starting at Plaça de l’Hospital.
On Sunday 5 at 11 am, the walk DebArt Urbà (urban art/debate) starts at the kiosk in Via Sindicat, asking Art is cash?
Prior registration is not necessary to participate in the walks.
Annie Christmas loves language and communication. A long-time resident of Mallorca, she enjoys an outdoor life of cycling, horse riding and mountain walking, as well as the wealth of concerts and cultural events on the island. She also plays fiddle in a traditional Mallorcan dance troupe.
