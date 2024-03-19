Tourist tax debate

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 14:45
A tax on tourism - the debate continues
Photo: Wikimedia CC / logopop
Malaga City Council will not, for the time being, introduce a tourist tax. The tax on overnight stays for visitors has already been applied in Barcelona and the Balearic Islands, as well as in many other European cities.
In a speech in Madrid, Malaga’s Mayor, Francisco de la Torre, said that it requires a regional decision that the Junta continues to rule out due to a lack of “consensus with the sector”.
De la Torre insisted that the creation of this tax, “would never be a unilateral decision”, and that it would require prior regulation by the Andalucian Government. The Councillor for Tourism, Arturo Bernal, also pointed out that there has been a strong rejection from the tourism sector which, as he said, “does not want to hear about the tourist tax and they don’t want to negotiate on this issue”.
Meanwhile, the Andalucian business community, through the employers’ association Comercio Andalucía, has expressed their “favourable” stance on the introduction of a tourist tax. In a statement they say, “you only have to apply common sense to realise that the existence or not of a tourist tax is not a determining factor for tourists or visitors when choosing their destination”.
Comercio Andalucía believes that “there are other, much more important factors” which determine the attractiveness of a tourist destination and which are related to the infrastructure and services, the cultural, natural, historic and gastronomic attractions, among others.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.