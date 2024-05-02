Trending:

By John Ensor • Published: 02 May 2024 • 21:34

Motor mayhem in Vicar

Two stars of the show. Credit: Californiamotorshow/Facebook.com

For two consecutive weekends, Vicar will host the thrilling ‘California Motor Show’ at the esplanade next to the Vicar Sports Palace.

The show promises a spectacular array of events. The first series of shows will start on Friday, May 3, until Sunday, May 4, with a second run of performances running from Friday, May 10 until Sunday, May 12.

The line-up includes a variety of vehicles from monster trucks, to freestyle exhibitions on quads and motorcycles, and dramatic fire stunts.

Highlighting the show are appearances from iconic movie cars such as Herbie and Lightning McQueen to daring stunts with cars ‘skiing’ on two wheels, performed by top stunt drivers from the Police Academy series. This spectacular show is sure to captivate visitors of all ages.

Showtimes are scheduled for 7:30 pm with ticket booths opening an hour before. Ticket prices are set at €10 on Fridays and €12 on Saturdays and Sundays, making it an affordable outing for both families and petrolheads alike.

Join the excitement and experience the adrenaline-fuelled action that the ‘California Motor Show’ brings to Vicar.

