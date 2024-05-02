Almeria lighthouse is among Europe’s best

By John Ensor • Published: 02 May 2024 • 22:41

Cabo de Gata Lighthouse. Credit: Fesus Robert/Shutterstock.com

The Cabo de Gata Lighthouse in Almeria has earned its place among Europe’s most stunning lighthouses.

Visitors to the JetCost flight and hotel search engine were recently asked to vote for their favourite lighthouse. The survey aimed to identify the top twenty lighthouses across the continent based on their breathtaking beauty.

Nestled within the expanse of the Cabo de Gata-Nijar Natural Park, the 18-meter tall structure stands as a guardian to the coastline.

Originally constructed to prevent the frequent shipwrecks on the perilous Laja de Cabo reef, the lighthouse today offers panoramic views of both the rugged coastline and the cliffs.

From its vantage point, visitors can also glimpse the Mermaid Reef, once home to monk seals mistaken in ancient times for mythical creatures.

Many lighthouses like Cabo de Gata are not only historical monuments but have also been transformed into unique accommodation options, blending heritage with hospitality.

Other Spanish lighthouses featured in this distinguished list include Chipiona Lighthouse in Cadiz, Tower of Hercules in La Coruña, Cabo de Formentor Lighthouse in Mallorca, and Maspalomas Lighthouse in Gran Canaria.

International picks included the Santa Marta Lighthouse in Lisbon, potugal; Genoa Lighthouse in Liguria, Italy and Lindau Lighthouse in Germany.