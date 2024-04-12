Cabo de Gata a Unesco Geopark

By Julian Phillips • Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 16:23

Cabo de Gato member of the World Geoparks Network. Credit: Creative Commons

The Unesco World Geoparks Council has renewed the Cabo de Gata-Nijar Geopark in Almeria’s status as a member of the World Geoparks Network for another four years. Minister Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco announced this update, highlighting the park’s outstanding geological heritage and its dedication to conservation, education, and sustainable development.

Geoparks, recognised by UNESCO, protect geological landscapes, biodiversity, and cultural diversity while involving local communities in management. Cabo de Gata-Nijar is among the 213 geoparks worldwide, known for its remarkable geodiversity, including volcanic landscapes and coastal cliffs.

In compliance with UNESCO standards

Fernandez-Pacheco explained the renewal process, requiring a thorough evaluation of the geopark’s operations and compliance with UNESCO standards. This evaluation involved a field mission and a detailed report, ultimately leading to the geopark’s revalidation.

Acknowledging the efforts of the Natural Park team, Fernandez-Pacheco expressed gratitude for maintaining international distinction and emphasised the park’s role in local development. Geoparks stimulate geotourism, offering sustainable employment opportunities and contributing to socioeconomic revitalisation.

Geoparks raise awareness of geological heritage, fostering community pride and engagement. Fernandez-Pacheco noted the sentimental value of Cabo de Gata-Nijar for the people of Almeria, highlighting its importance to local identity and conservation efforts.

He also underscored the uniqueness of Almeria’s geological heritage in the European context and highlighted the Geopark’s influence on regional management. Recommendations from UNESCO evaluators have guided investments in improving public facilities and preserving geological trails.

Cabo de Gata-Nijar boasts numerous environmental distinctions, reflecting its exceptional natural, ecological, cultural, and landscape values. Its protection at regional, national, and international levels underscores its significance in shaping the region’s landscape and promoting sustainable development.