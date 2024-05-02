By John Ensor • Published: 02 May 2024 • 23:37

Mens podium in the Albox Night Race Against Cancer. Credit: albox.mforos.com

Albox has once again demonstrated its immense generosity, with a record turnout at this year’s Night Race Against Cancer.

Over 700 people took to the streets on the evening of Tuesday, April 30 to support the Spanish Association Against Cancer, making this the largest participation in its fifteen-year history.

Blas Jesus Quiles Pardo from Albox clinched the top spot, dedicating his win to his mother, who tragically succumbed to cancer.

He impressively completed the five-kilometre urban course in just 17.05 minutes. In the women’s category, Esther Galvez Jimenez emerged victorious with a time of 20.50 minutes.

The event began bustling with activity early in the afternoon at Plaza Mayor. The square was vibrant, filled with participants donned in pink t-shirts, symbolising the fight against cancer.

Maria del Mar Alfonso, the mayor of Albox, along with the president of the Association, Maria Saez, initiated the event with the presentation of a €2,500 cheque.

Prior to the race, Mayor Alfonso expressed her pride in the community’s spirit, stating, ‘What pride and what joy to see this square full of solidarity, so many people running for a good cause.

‘This event is a sign of our commitment to all the people who have suffered from this disease and their families. We are here today for them, to give them all our support.’