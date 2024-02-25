Race against cancer

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 14:14

Register early for the race Photo: Marbella Provincial Council

The 10th Women Against Cancer Race in the City of Malaga will be held on Sunday March 17 at 10.30am.The race will have a distance of 4.3 kilometers starting and finishing at the cruise terminal of the Port of Malaga.

In last year’s edition nearly 4,500 people participated to raise awareness of cancer and raise funds to finance projects and actions for training, awareness and care for patients and families.

The registration fee is €10 and can be paid through the web https://unidoscontraelcancermlg.es/ or https://dorsalchip.es. The bib numbers can be picked up from March 8 to 14 at Primor Stores and each participant will receive a commemorative T-shirt and water, soft drinks and fruit at the finish line.

All funds raised through registration will go to the associations that are part of the Development Partnership United Against Cancer: Olivares Foundation, Ronald McDonald Children’s Foundation, Association of Children’s Oncology Volunteers (AVOI), Fundación Malagueña de Asistencia a Enfermos de Cáncer (FMAEC), Cesare Scariolo Foundation, Asociación para la Atención a las Mujeres Mastectomizadas u Operadas de Cáncer de Mama (ASAMMA), CUDECA Foundation and the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC).