Race against cancer

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 14:14
Register early for the race
Photo: Marbella Provincial Council
The 10th Women Against Cancer Race in the City of Malaga will be held on Sunday March 17 at 10.30am.The race will have a distance of 4.3 kilometers starting and finishing at the cruise terminal of the Port of Malaga.
In last year’s edition nearly 4,500 people participated to raise awareness of cancer and raise funds to finance projects and actions for training, awareness and care for patients and families.
The registration fee is €10 and can be paid through the web https://unidoscontraelcancermlg.es/ or https://dorsalchip.es. The bib numbers can be picked up from March 8 to 14 at Primor Stores and each participant will receive a commemorative T-shirt and water, soft drinks and fruit at the finish line.
All funds raised through registration will go to the associations that are part of the Development Partnership United Against Cancer: Olivares Foundation, Ronald McDonald Children’s Foundation, Association of Children’s Oncology Volunteers (AVOI), Fundación Malagueña de Asistencia a Enfermos de Cáncer (FMAEC), Cesare Scariolo Foundation, Asociación para la Atención a las Mujeres Mastectomizadas u Operadas de Cáncer de Mama (ASAMMA), CUDECA Foundation and the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC).
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.