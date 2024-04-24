Brand Albox: A design insight

By John Ensor • Updated: 24 Apr 2024 • 13:54

Image of the Albox brand. Credit: aytodealbox/Facebook.com

The Council of Albox has revealed, on Facebook, its thought processes behind the design of the brand Albox logo.

The council announced that the design has been developed with the vision of encapsulating the essence of Albojians, providing a unified and distinctive visual identity.

This branding effort aims to create a symbol that defines the people of Alboja and also ensures visitors can instantly recognise and connect with what represents the people of Albox.

Through extensive research into the local culture, the characteristics that fill the Albox community with pride and the values that define its people were distilled.

This led to the incorporation of the Virgin of Saliente’s crown into the ‘O’ of Albox, an element deeply symbolic of Albojian heritage. This integration highlights the distinctive pronunciation of Albojians, who emphasize the ‘O’ rather than the ‘X’, adding to the authenticity and strength of the community.

The selection of a vibrant, more dynamic shade of blue was inspired by the local flag. This choice reflects the honesty, serenity, and purity that the colour conveys, mirroring the hue of our ever-blue skies.

The post concluded with the words: ‘The final product is thus translated into an iconic symbol that manages to unify all these essential aspects considered in brand creation.’