Javea fire controlled

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 06 May 2024 • 7:16

Javea fire Credit; SH19544, X

The local firefighters declared a fire in Javea on May 5 in Cami de la Morera, near the popular promenade, Arenal.

The forest fire started Saladar and spread to the residential area near the Paintball venue, forcing the mobilization of air and ground firefighting services.

The fire was caused by the dry vegetation of the area, which, provoked by the wind, broke into flames. The firefighters successfully put out the fire at approximately 7.30pm.

The residents of the area had to confine themselves at home to avoid the smoke from the fire; the Iberdrola (electricity company) was called upon to cut the power line surrounding the fire.

The Local Police and Guardia Civil ordered the residents of Larissa, Patrai, Atenas and the streets of Esparta reaching to the Cala Blanca and Segundo Muntanyar to remain at home and wait for the smoke to evaporate before going outside. 70 people across 25 homes were affected, having to remain at home but none were wounded.