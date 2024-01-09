By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 15:59

Swift Action Thwarts Forest Fire Threat near Benidorm. Image: Provincial Firefighters Consortium.

A fire broke out in a pine forest area between Benidorm and Finestrat, causing concern in the local communities.

The fire started around 9:45 PM on January 7 in Sierra Cortina and impacted an area of 500 square meters, comprising bushes and pine forest.

Windy conditions added complexity to the firefighting efforts.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of the CV-758 highway, triggering a swift response from the Provincial Firefighters Consortium of the Marina Baixa Park in Benidorm.

Firefighters were deployed with a headquarters vehicle, a heavy rural pumper, and a supply vehicle equipped with an 11,500-litre water tank.

Local police from Benidorm and Finestrat assisted by redirecting traffic on the affected road to facilitate firefighting operations.

The prompt and effective response from emergency services prevented the fire from spreading further into the lush pine forests on the slopes of Sierra Cortina.

Additionally, a unit from the Forest Fire Service of the Generalitat Valenciana joined the efforts to bolster the preventive measures against the challenging windstorm conditions.