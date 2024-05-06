By Catherine McGeer • Published: 06 May 2024 • 7:00

Support MABS Totana Image: MABS Charity Shop Totana

IN the battle against cancer, support is not just appreciated, it’s essential. As a Cancer Support Fundación, MABS extends its arms to embrace anyone in need, regardless of nationality.

Making a Difference: Join the Fight Against Cancer with MABS Totana

Whether it’s a diagnosis, the struggle of a loved one, the grief of loss, or the exhaustion of caregiving, MABS stands ready to provide care, comfort, and counsel for those affected by cancer. However, their ability to do so relies heavily on their charity shops and volunteers.

Get In Touch If You Can Help

Currently, MABS charity shop in Totana urgently needs furniture, clothes, and bric-a-brac to raise funds for their shop in Totana. Please get in touch with 634 313 478 if you can help. In this fight, every hand extended is welcome.

