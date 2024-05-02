By Catherine McGeer • Published: 02 May 2024 • 13:13

Lend a Helping Hand. Image: Shutterstock/ Africa Studio

IN the battle against cancer, support is not just appreciated, it’s essential. Enter MABS Mazarron, an example of hope for those affected by this relentless disease. As a Cancer Support Fundación, MABS extends its arms to embrace anyone in need, regardless of nationality.

How MABS Mazarron Extends Care and Comfort

Whether it’s a diagnosis, the struggle of a loved one, the grief of loss, or the exhaustion of caregiving, MABS stands ready to provide care, comfort, and counsel for those affected by cancer. However, their ability to do so relies heavily on the dedication of volunteers.

Volunteer Opportunities with MABS Mazarron

Currently, MABS Mazarron is seeking additional van crew members to lighten the load for their tireless volunteers. Just a few hours a week can make a world of difference, whether it’s supporting the charity shop or delivering essential hospital equipment to cancer patients.

Making a Difference: Join the Fight Against Cancer with MABS Mazarron

In this fight, every hand extended is welcome. For more information or to volunteer contact 0034 634 362 954 or email mazvolunteers@mabscancerfoundation.org.

For more Costa Calida news click here