MABS 25th Anniversary celebration

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 19:19
Celebrating 25 years of support
Image: Shutterstock/ Svetype26
CANCER often leaves patients and families feeling overwhelmed and alone. Yet, in the middle of the uncertainty, MABS Cancer Support Fundación stands as an example of support, providing care and guidance to those navigating the challenges of cancer.
For 25 years, MABS has been dedicated to offering assistance to anyone affected by cancer, regardless of nationality or circumstance. Whether it’s providing emotional support to those facing a diagnosis, offering respite for caregivers, or aiding those coping with loss, MABS is committed to being there every step of the way.
As they celebrate their 25th anniversary, MABS invites the community to join them for a special event on Saturday, June 8, at Meson Mariano Camposol. The evening promises to be a delightful affair, featuring a cava reception, a delicious three-course meal, and lively entertainment hosted by Damian from Costa Calida International Radio. It’s an opportunity not only to celebrate MABS’ dedication but also to come together in support of their ongoing mission.
Tickets for this memorable event are available for purchase since Friday, April 19, at the MABS Respite Home or by calling 689 052 123. With each ticket sold, you’ll not only enjoy an evening of camaraderie and celebration but also contribute to MABS’ continued efforts in providing essential support to those affected by cancer. Let’s come together to make a difference and show our support for this vital cause.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.