MABS 25th Anniversary celebration

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 19:19

Celebrating 25 years of support Image: Shutterstock/ Svetype26

CANCER often leaves patients and families feeling overwhelmed and alone. Yet, in the middle of the uncertainty, MABS Cancer Support Fundación stands as an example of support, providing care and guidance to those navigating the challenges of cancer.

25 Years of Dedication: MABS’ Journey of Compassion

For 25 years, MABS has been dedicated to offering assistance to anyone affected by cancer, regardless of nationality or circumstance. Whether it’s providing emotional support to those facing a diagnosis, offering respite for caregivers, or aiding those coping with loss, MABS is committed to being there every step of the way.

Special Celebration: MABS’ 25th Anniversary Event

As they celebrate their 25th anniversary, MABS invites the community to join them for a special event on Saturday, June 8, at Meson Mariano Camposol. The evening promises to be a delightful affair, featuring a cava reception, a delicious three-course meal, and lively entertainment hosted by Damian from Costa Calida International Radio. It’s an opportunity not only to celebrate MABS’ dedication but also to come together in support of their ongoing mission.

Get Involved: Purchase Your Ticket and Make a Difference

Tickets for this memorable event are available for purchase since Friday, April 19, at the MABS Respite Home or by calling 689 052 123. With each ticket sold, you’ll not only enjoy an evening of camaraderie and celebration but also contribute to MABS’ continued efforts in providing essential support to those affected by cancer. Let’s come together to make a difference and show our support for this vital cause.

