MABS Golf Tournament: Tee off May 18

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 14:14
MABS Golf Tournament
Image: Shutterstock/ sattahipbeach
ON May 18, Camposol will host the much-anticipated MABS Golf Tournament, a charity event aimed at supporting those affected by cancer. MABS Cancer Support Fundación, renowned for its commitment to caring, comforting, and counselling individuals facing cancer-related challenges, is organising the event.
Cancer’s pervasive impact knows no boundaries, affecting individuals regardless of nationality, occupation, or background. The tournament seeks to raise awareness and funds to aid those diagnosed with cancer, those supporting loved ones through their battle, and those grieving the loss of someone to the disease.
Participants and sponsors are encouraged to join hands in this noble cause. Interested parties can contribute by sponsoring a hole on the course. To get involved, simply reach out to MABS at 689 052 123.
Let’s come together on the greens of Camposol to make a difference in the lives of those battling cancer.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
