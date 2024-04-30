No fear of feral cats

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 30 Apr 2024 • 19:18

Cat at Aldea Feline Credit: Aldea Feline, Facebook

Did you come across a feral cat and are unsure what to do? Learn how to help street cats with Aldea Feline.

Aldea Feline is a Cat Protection Association in Denia, centred on advising the local community on how to handle feral cats and ensure their safety.

The Association temporarily hosts cats in need, re-homing them in their shelter until they find a new, loving owner. With a weekly rota of volunteers, the vulnerable kittens and cats are never left without a caring supervisor.

Aldea Feline shares and promotes the belief that the best way to end the cycle of suffering of homeless cats is through castration and encourages the local community to not overlook the animals in need.

If hesitant about what to do, Aldea Feline offers informative advice on their website and social media and has an online form which can be filled in to raise awareness about a cat colony, so that the best care can be taken of the feral animals.

Find Aldea Feline at Avenida de Jaime I-23 03779 Els Poblets, Denia or follow them on social media here.