Benidorm’s ultimate show at The Clubhouse Camposol

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 13 Apr 2024 • 19:19
An evening not to be missed
Image: Camposol Clubhouse
THE Clubhouse Camposol is set to host an exclusive entertainment extravaganza outside of Benidorm on Saturday, April 20. The highlight of the evening will be the return of the beloved star of stage and Channel 5’s ‘Bargain Loving Brits,’ Miss Ruby Rox.
Promising fun for all ages, the family-friendly show encourages attendees to bring along their kids and grannies for a memorable experience. The event kicks off with a delectable three-course dinner served from 6 pm to 9 pm, priced at €20 per person. Following dinner, the music will begin at 7 pm and continue until 10 pm.
For those interested in attending, reservations are essential and can be made by calling or messaging 602 42 01 67. While diners are guaranteed seating, non-diners are welcome to join for drinks and music, although seating cannot be guaranteed.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
