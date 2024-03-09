Age Concern’s Golden Connection Club in Camposol

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 09 Mar 2024 • 18:27

Golden connections to combat loneliness. Image: Shutterstock/ Tint Media

IN the last edition of the Euro Weekly News we highlighted a new club making its debut in Camposol, Age Concern’s Golden Connection Club. The club, in collaboration with Rendezvous, Camposol, aims to combat loneliness and foster friendships. The inaugural monthly lunch is scheduled for Wednesday, April 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Rendezvous on Camposol A Sector, with subsequent lunches held at the same time on the first Wednesday of every month. Tickets, priced at €7, include lunch.

The Euro Weekly News recently reached out to Age Concern’s events and publicity organiser in Camposol Gayle to find out more about this club and to chat about what inspired its creation.

‘Age concern has been running for 15 years in Camposol, it has 158 clients and 48 volunteers’ explained Gayle. ‘The main services offered are befriending services, support for people with disabilities and their spouses, hospital runs, and much more,’ Gayle added. ‘We want to do more, there are a lot of lonely people, people who are retired, and people who have lost a spouse, we arrange day trips, events, and menu del dias but we wanted to create a safe place where people can connect in an inclusive and comfortable environment,’ Gayle explained.

‘There used to be a Buddies Group but it was cancelled during Covid and this was the inspiration for the Golden Connection Club.’ We discussed how COVID has isolated people even more adding to the rise in loneliness, especially for those who aren’t tech-savvy. The Age Concern team is dedicated to providing support to the Camposol community. ‘Many people moved to Spain when they were able-bodied and now find themselves isolated due to medical conditions and they can’t drive. We want to make sure they get out of the house for a couple of hours and have eaten properly,’ added Gayle with conviction.

Tickets are available at Rendezvous during opening hours or at the Age Concern Social Centre in Camposol C Sector. For more information on joining the Golden Connections Club or supporting the initiative, visit their Facebook page or contact 634 344 589 or 623 118 062.

