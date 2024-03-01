Age Concern Fashion Lunch

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 10:58

Age Concern fashion show Photo: Facebook / Anne O'Ryan

Age Concern Marbella – San Pedro is holding a Fashion Lunch at 1pm on Thursday March 21 at the G-Wine restaurant located on Avda. Mar Mediterraneo in San Pedro Alcantara.

The event will feature a wonderful Fashion show by Anne O’Ryan and Jewellery by Selina. Come enjoy a lunch on the catwalk – an event guaranteed to be full of fashion and fun.

The menu is:

Starters

Vegetable cream soup

Langoustines en filo pastry

Camemert cheese balls

Chicken liver Pate

Main courses

Aubergine Parmigiana

Grilled seabass with potatoes and vegetables

Pork cheeks with mashed potatoes

Cheeseburger with french fries

Desserts

Cheese cake

Carrot cake

Ice cream

The price is €30 per head for lunch (which includes a glass of wine, beer or soft drink) and the Fashion Show, and please pay by cash on the day. You can book by email – info@ageconcernmarbella.com – giving your menu choices with the booking.