Age Concern Fashion Lunch

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 10:58
Age Concern fashion show
Photo: Facebook / Anne O'Ryan
Age Concern Marbella – San Pedro is holding a Fashion Lunch at 1pm on Thursday March 21 at the G-Wine restaurant located on Avda. Mar Mediterraneo in San Pedro Alcantara.
The event will feature a wonderful Fashion show by Anne O’Ryan and Jewellery by Selina. Come enjoy a lunch on the catwalk – an event guaranteed to be full of fashion and fun.
The menu is:
Starters
Vegetable cream soup
Langoustines en filo pastry
Camemert cheese balls
Chicken liver Pate
Main courses
Aubergine Parmigiana
Grilled seabass with potatoes and vegetables
Pork cheeks with mashed potatoes
Cheeseburger with french fries
Desserts
Cheese cake
Carrot cake
Ice cream
The price is €30 per head for lunch (which includes a glass of wine, beer or soft drink) and the Fashion Show, and please pay by cash on the day. You can book by email – info@ageconcernmarbella.com – giving your menu choices with the booking.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.