By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 15:06

Fashion show Photo: Facebook / Angel Clothing

OAK Firehouse & Cocktail Presents a trend setting charity fashion show in Marbella.

Prepare for a delightful showcase of the hottest trends this summer at OAK Firehouse & Cocktail during an exclusive Fashion Show Luncheon on Wednesday March 22 from 1pm onwards.

This event promises a dazzling display of fresh and vibrant Spring and Summer designs, coupled with the glitz, glamour, and entertainment synonymous with Marbella’s style.

The runway will feature an array of chic designs brought to you by local business Angel Clothing. Explore an ensemble of affordable yet stylish creations suitable for both day and night as we approach the warmer summer months.

Beyond fashion, the event aims to raise awareness for The Elena Gaite Foundation, supporting various local cancer and children’s charities, including the Cudeca Foundation, DEBRA – Piel de Mariposa, and AVOI.

Tickets for this stylish affair are priced at just €35 per person, including a sumptuous 2 course lunch, half a bottle of wine per person, and free-flowing water from 1pm to 3pm. Notably, €10 from each ticket will be donated to the foundation.

Secure your tickets in advance by reaching out to OAK Firehouse & Cocktail via email at reservations@oakmarbella.com or call 951 319 411.