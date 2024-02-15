Donations needed

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 14:36
Sunflower Movement
Photo: Facebook / Cudeca
Cudeca fell some €120,000 euros short of the target it had set itself during its Sunflower Movement campaign.
The charity needed to raise €250,000 to be able to continue funding its two home help teams, but with the funds raised it only has enough to maintain one.
After three months of campaigning, it has managed to raise almost €130,000 with donations from public institutions, entities, partners and individual donors, to whom the NGO is grateful. These funds will enable a team to care for some 200 people in their homes and offer support and help to carers, estimated at 400 people.
Although the Movimiento Girasol fundraising campaign has ended, Cudeca is keeping different avenues open to continue raising funds for information visit the website: movimientogirasol.org.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.