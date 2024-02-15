Donations needed

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 14:36

Sunflower Movement Photo: Facebook / Cudeca

Cudeca fell some €120,000 euros short of the target it had set itself during its Sunflower Movement campaign.

The charity needed to raise €250,000 to be able to continue funding its two home help teams, but with the funds raised it only has enough to maintain one.

After three months of campaigning, it has managed to raise almost €130,000 with donations from public institutions, entities, partners and individual donors, to whom the NGO is grateful. These funds will enable a team to care for some 200 people in their homes and offer support and help to carers, estimated at 400 people.

Although the Movimiento Girasol fundraising campaign has ended, Cudeca is keeping different avenues open to continue raising funds for information visit the website: movimientogirasol.org.