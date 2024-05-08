Italy says no to China’s use of name ‘Modena’ for electric car

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 08 May 2024 • 9:46
Photo: Xiaomi SU7 / GoodFon CC
The council and the mayor of Modena have lashed out at the Chinese electronics company, Xiaomi, saying they are guilty of improperly using the name ‘Modena’ to name the chassis of its electric car.
The Government, Made in Italy and Modena Town Hall are leading the battle over the improper naming of a car not produced in Italy. The Chinese consumer electronics giant has named the platform on which it has based its first electric car, the Xiaomi SU7, ‘Modena’.
The mayor of the city of Modena, Gian Carlo Muzzarelli, in a speech at the Motor Valley Fest, voiced his opposition to the issue, stating that the city absolutely cannot accept the idea of a Chinese carmaker using the name Modena for a car that has no connection with Italy.
The mayor said he had instructed the city’s lawyers to figure out what to do to prevent the Modena brand, inextricably linked to car manufacturing and particularly with the Ferrari brand, “being exploited by someone who is not even present in Italy and does not produce here in our territory”.
Alfonso Urso, Minister for Enterprise and Made in Italy supported the protection of the name ‘Modena’ (used for a car entirely produced in China), also on the basis of current legislation against the use of Italian symbols or names in products made in other countries.
Xiaomi responded that, “it has always been committed to complying with all applicable European and Italian regulations, including the regulation on the protection of geographical indications”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.