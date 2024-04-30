Finding love in Almeria 

By John Ensor • Published: 30 Apr 2024 • 19:22

Retired couple hand in hand on the beach. Credit: Darren Baker/Shutterstock.com

Recent figures from an online dating platform have highlighted the potential love hotspots in Almeria.

A unique demographic trend in Mojacar, highlighted by a detailed study from SugarDaters, reveals a distinct advantage for men aged 20 to 39 in finding a partner due to there being 8.4 per cent more women in this age bracket.

This analysis uses data from Spain’s National Institute of Statistics (INE), which examined three distinct age groups.

Arboleas and Huercal de Almeria have a 6.2 per cent and 2.1 per cent female majority respectively, indicating a similar trend for young adults.

For men between 40 and 59, their chances are even better, Mojacar again leads with an 11.6 per cent higher female population, followed by Arboleas at 7 per cent and Almeria city at 4.4 per cent.

Senior men are not left behind either. Those between 60 and 69 in Almeria city find a significant 14.8 per cent more women, with Macael at 13.6 per cent and Garrucha at 7.8 per cent also showing higher female demographics.

As relationships evolve beyond younger years, the search for companionship in later life becomes equally fruitful with reportedly more and more people finding their ideal partner after the age of 40.