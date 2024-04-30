Historical Arboleas

By John Ensor • Published: 30 Apr 2024 • 15:18

Panoramic view of arboleas. Credit: Luis Alfonso Fernandez/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Nestled in the tranquil Valle del Almanzora, 105 km from Almeria, the charming town of Arboleas invites lovers of history and unspoiled nature to discover its treasures.

Home to over 4,500 residents, many of whom are British, this medieval village thrives amidst a backdrop of olive groves and almond trees along the serene Almanzora River.

With origins stretching back to prehistoric times with layers of Roman, Moorish, and Christian influences, Arboleas offers a mosaic of multi-cultural heritage.

The town’s ancient architecture is characterised by cobbled streets and Moorish-inspired designs, including an iconic church dating back to the late 15th century.

One of the town’s most notable features is the Torre Vigia of Arboleas (Arboleas Watchtower) which dates from the 12th century, located on the right bank of the Almanzora River.

Unlike other towers that populate the area which are circular, the Arboleas Watchtower has an octagonal plan, which suggests that it could have been rebuilt in the Muslim period

Arboleas is not just a historical gem, it is also a gateway to the natural beauty of southeastern Spain. The area is famed for its dry weather, making it an ideal spot for exploring nearby mountains or enjoying the sandy stretches of nearby coastal resorts like Vera, Mojacar, and Garrucha.

Complete with all modern amenities necessary for daily life, including supermarkets, a medical centre, and a vibrant weekly market, Arboleas blends the charm of the ‘real Spain’ with the comforts of modern life.

Whether you’re exploring the cobblestone alleys or joining in the local fiestas, Arboleas offers a unique and enriching experience in one of Spain’s most rugged and picturesque settings.