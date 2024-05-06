Celebrations in Benissa unite the town

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 06 May 2024 • 6:16

Live performance in Benissa Credit: Benissa Council, Facebook

The patron saint festivities of Purissima Xiqueta of Benissa came to an end on May 5, leaving a blissful mark on all who participated.

After an extensive programme of traditional rituals and live entertainment, the festivity culminated with a commemorative procession in honour of the 400th anniversary of the Purissima Xiqueta´s arrival to Benissa.

Families dressed in garments passed from generation to generation, sparkling in family heirlooms as they marched the streets to honour the town´s patron saint.

The party on the Dia de les Anyades, one May 4, stood out amongst the events, filling the Paseo Joaquin Piera and Mariana Torres streets with a crowd of people to enjoy live music and share a giant paella.

The popular DJ artist, King Africa, took the Benissa stage, making the town dance in celebration. The event once again showed the local value of traditions and love for getting together to celebrate life.