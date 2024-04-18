‘Michael’s Legacy’: Altea’s musical tribute

By Eva Alvarez •
Updated: 18 Apr 2024 • 9:45
Michael Jackson actor Credit: Pixabay
Prepare to be mesmerised as the timeless melodies of Michael Jackson come alive in ‘Michael’s Legacy’!
This extraordinary musical, supported by the Michael Jackson Fan Club in Spain, thrusts the King of Pop’s unparalleled legacy into the spotlight with a live show that’s second to none. Hosted at the prestigious Palau Altea and brought to you by the renowned Jackson Dance Company, this homage to Michael Jackson guarantees an unforgettable journey for audiences of all ages.
‘Michael’s Legacy’ isn’t just any tribute show – it’s an immersive journey into the world of Michael Jackson’s iconic performances. Under the guidance of the remarkable impersonator Ximo MJ, this production showcases a diverse cast of nearly twenty individuals, comprising dancers, actors, singers, and technicians. It promises an enchanting evening filled with pure entertainment and nostalgic vibes.
With a runtime of 115 minutes, this show is suitable for audiences of all ages. Tickets are priced at €21-€26, offering exceptional value for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The show will run from May 15th to May 26th.
Discover the talent behind the magic of ‘Michael’s Legacy’, including the renowned Jackson Dance Company, singers Alejandro Trinidad and Amanda de la Mano, and musicians Samuel Gil, Diego Barbera, Javi Navarro, and Víctor Llorens. With choreography by Nuria Carreras and direction by Nuria Carreras and Ximo Fillol, this show is a true labour of love and dedication.
