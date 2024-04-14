Elton John Tribute

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 14 Apr 2024 • 9:15
Photo: Facebook / Carm & Gilly Sax
Join the party at Olivia’s La Cala on Wednesday April 24 for a night of unforgettable music as they pay tribute to the incomparable Elton John, with Carm & Gilly Sax performing live.
From the rhythmic beats of ‘Crocodile Rock’ to the poignant lyrics of ‘Your Song’, you’ll be transported through a collection of hits that have become the soundtrack of our lives.
Experience a magical night in the heart of the Costa del Sol at Olivia’s La Cala to savour an exceptional culinary experience while indulging in the live music of this talented duo. The restaurant, a gem of Cala de Mijas, blends the best of local cuisine with world-class entertainment.
Indulge in their curated selection of fine dining options as you enjoy the show, with a menu that’s as eclectic and impressive as Elton’s own fashion statements. Seize this opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable evening at one of the Costa del Sol‘s most iconic venues. Book your table now by emailing. reservations@oliviaslacala.com or calling +34 608 784 367
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
