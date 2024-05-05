By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 May 2024 • 11:40

First Urban Rhythm Festival Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

The Youth Department of Fuengirola Town Hall is sponsoring local musical talent with the organisation of the first ‘Urban Rhythm Festival’.

It is an event that will put on stage seven young representatives of the urban music scene in Fuengirola and will be held on Saturday June 29, from 8pm, in the Plaza del Puerto Deportivo, admission is free.

“We are very excited about this event. It is an idea that has come from a group of young people from Fuengirola, who have met with me several times to set up this project. They have a great musical restlessness and want to share their art and their creations in public. We are really delighted”, said Councillor, Isaac Vargas.

The people of Fuengirola and visitors will be able to enjoy the best urban music from the town’s young people. The genres will be varied and will range from pop to reggaeton.

“We want there to be a healthy and creative atmosphere. We want it to be a great start of the summer for our young people. And what better way to do this than to promote the musical talent of the people of Fuengirola”, concluded Vargas.