San Isidro festival

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 May 2024 • 11:50

San Isidro food and artisan market Photo: Alhaurin Town Hall

The Town Hall of Alhaurín el Grande has organised a festival in honour of San Isidro Labrador, patron saint of farmers.

The festivities, which will take place on Saturday May 11 and Wednesday May 15, promise a variety of activities for all ages and tastes.

Saturday May 11 will mark the start of the festivities with the opening of the food and artisan products market at 6.30pm. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy an exhibition of products and participate in the Vegetable Garden Competition, followed by a tasting of sangria courtesy of the Town Hall of Alhaurín el Grande at 6.45pm.

The evening will continue with performances by local groups, including Asociación Española de Danzas Lourdes la Flamenca and Escuela de Baile Gold Dance by Merymel from 7pm.

The day will conclude with a performance by the group ‘Por Derecho’ at 10pm. In addition, throughout the day, there will be a bar and a wide variety of activities and games to entertain the children.

On Wednesday May 15, the festivities move inside with the celebration of a Mass in honour of San Isidro Labrador at 8pm and featuring the choir of the Hermandad de Nuestra Señora de Gracia.