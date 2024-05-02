Estepona celebrates its traditions

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 02 May 2024 • 15:19

San Isidro fair in Estepona Photo: Estepona Tourist Office

The San Isidro Fair in Estepona will take place from May 9 to 15 and the festivities will start on Thursday May 9 with a big parade through the town.

This festival, declared of Tourist Interest in Andalucia since 2009, is widely celebrated by tourists and residents alike. With a great agricultural and livestock tradition, the entire town takes to the streets for five days of celebration. Parallel to the Fair, a series of livestock competitions, food and wine tasting, shooting contests, bird exhibitions, horse riding, axe and chain saw handling competitions, are among the activities taking place.

The full programme is available online at turismo.estepona.es but here are a few highlights: May is Children’s Day with a parade an the inauguration of the amusement park at the Fairgrounds; May 10 sees a dance performance and music from ‘Latidos’; May 11 is the wine competition from 10.30am, an axe competition at 1.30pm and dancing in the evening; May 12 is the day for horse riding while May 13, 14 and 15 sees stalls, workshops and music and dancing every evening.

The fair culminates on Thursday May 15 with the traditional procession celebrated in honour of San Isidro Labrador, Patron Saint of Estepona. Featuring a multitude of people dressed in typical costume, accompanying the Saint on a parade through the streets of Estepona, all decorated for the occasion.

Enjoy this special week by and for the people of Estepona.