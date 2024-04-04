Gastronomic Festival starts on April 5

By Julian Phillips •
Antonio Gazquez of Las Eras restaurant in Tabernas
The first day of the Degustho Gastronomic Festival of Almería will kick off with a bang, featuring a show cooking event by two renowned local chefs, Antonio Carmona from Terraza Carmona Restaurant and Antonio Gazquez from Las Eras Restaurant. This event will take place on Friday, April 5, at 7:00 p.m. at Paseo de la Alameda.
Antonio Carmona Baraza hails from the Carmona family, known for their long-standing tradition in the gastronomy of Almería. He learned the art of cooking from his mother and grandmother at a young age and honed his skills at the Hurtado de Mendoza Hospitality School and the University of Granada.
As the head chef at Terraza Carmona since 1991, Antonio combines family knowledge with his own creativity to offer traditional Mediterranean cuisine with a modern twist, using high-quality local ingredients.
His culinary expertise has taken him around the world, from national universities and tourism fairs to gastronomic events in Madrid and Tokyo. Terraza Carmona has received numerous accolades, including the prestigious Repsol Guide’s 1 Repsol Sun and the “Alimentos de España a la Restauracion” award from the Ministry of Environment and Rural and Marine Affairs.
Antonio Gazquez, from Las Eras Restaurant, started his culinary journey at the age of twelve in his parents’ restaurant. He studied Hospitality in Almería and Granada and Tourism in Madrid.
At Las Eras, a restaurant with over 50 years of history, Antonio combines traditional recipes with innovative techniques to create delicious dishes.
He is a staunch advocate for traditional and healthy cuisine, which he shares through cookbooks, workshops, and various events, contributing significantly to the culinary scene in Almería.
