Gone to the dogs

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 May 2024 • 12:27

Lunch to help dog charity Photo: Shutterstock / New Africa

DOMINO (Dogs of Malaga in Need Organisation) is a registered charity in Malaga that takes care of abandoned, abused and injured dogs of the region.

They take dogs into foster families, where they are given medical care, vaccinated and chipped, getting their passport and the love and warmth they never received before. For some of them it’s the first time that they do not have to be hungry and cold. After months, they are passed on to loving families where they can continue their new life.

All this not only costs a lot of energy but also a lot of money. DOMINO organises events in order to make this care possible including, every first Tuesday of the month from midday to 3pm there is a coffee morning at La Naranja in Calahonda. And on Saturday June 1 they have organised a Charity Lunch at Play Restaurant in Las Lagunas de Mijas.

The event is to raise funds for the charity and costs just €45 per person for a three-course lunch which includes one drink (beer, wine or a soft drink). There will be a raffle with prizes, relaxing music, free parking and, of course, dogs are welcome.

For more information or to reserve your place please email: domino.rescue@gmail.com or phone: 620 651 365 and help DOMINO help the dogs.