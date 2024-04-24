Walking the dog for charity

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 13:42
Charity dog walk
Photo: ADANA
Bring your best friend for a charity dog walk on Estepona Paseo on Saturday May 11.
The choir Camarata Sotogrande have found a new way to support ADANA (Association for the Rights of Abandoned Animals) a charitable organisation in Estepona run by volunteers.
No, it’s not a sing along event, it’s a walk along activity for people with dogs or simply dog lovers. Starting from Bella Ciao at Avenida España 1 on the boardwalk at midday on Saturday May 11 and then walking to the Marina in the port and back for lunch for those who would like to stay on and socialise.
ADANA is a charitable organisation on the Costa del Sol run by volunteers, which provides shelter and care for abandoned, sick and injured dogs, while seeking new homes for them.
They are always desperate for funds at ADANA as it costs them around €10,000 per month to run the shelter and help every dog they come in to contact with. So bring your dog for a walk to help the work of this organisation; you can buy an ADANA bandana for your dog for just €10, showing your support for an important cause.
And the Camarata Choir will reward participants with some musical treats afterwards.
For more information please email: sing@camaratasotogrande.org
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
