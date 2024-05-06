Introduction to Manilva

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 May 2024 • 9:41

Photo, Puerto de la Duquesa: Junta de Andalucia

Manilva combines the charm of being by the sea while surrounded by beautiful vineyards. For lovers of culture, history, traditions and good food, Manilva is the perfect place both to live and to enjoy a well-deserved holiday.

One of the most important monuments of Manilva is El Castillo de la Duquesa, also known as the “Fortín de Sabinillas”. This was built in 1767, in the ancient Roman town, to defend the coast from continuing pirate invasions. This fortress, next to the Neolithic village of Castillejos de Alcorrín, is listed as a Site of Cultural Interest.

Manilva has eight kilometres of coastline with extensive fine sandy beaches. These include Playa de Sabinillas, Playa de Los Toros and Playa de Duquesa-El Castillo.

The many trails found in Manilva provide opportunities to view the coastline from the hills above and the Senda Litoral (coastal path), reaches down to Punta Chullera.

Puerto de la Duquesa Manilva is another of the municipality’s tourist hubs. Located between Marbella and Sotogrande, it is a port which lies west of the province of Malaga. Every year it receives the Blue Flag for the quality of its services. Local and international cuisine is available in the many surrounding bars and restaurants.

Water sports are in abundance and, of course, a round of golf is not to be missed at the wonderful La Duquesa Golf & Country Club course, designed by the renowned Robert Trent Jones. A location that offers spectacular views of the coast, the mountains and Gibraltar.