Cleaning and planting

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 May 2024 • 10:12

New species planted Photos: Manilva Town Hall

Manilva workers are continuing to beautify Manilva by gardening responsibly – planting colourful species that need little water, such as the ‘Coronas de Cristo’ flowers.

These are being planted in locations around Puerto de la Duquesa and the avenue in the area of Maicandil and Pueblo Mexicano, although it will be extended to other parts of the municipality shortly.

In tandem to this, the cleaning and maintenance work on the beaches continues without a break and has now been reactivated more intensely in view of the imminent arrival of summer.

Councillors responsible for the area, are in permanent contact with the municipal workers to supervise the work and see first-hand how it is progressing. These beaches receive thousands of people during the summer period who enjoy more than eight kilometres of coastline with different and attractive features.