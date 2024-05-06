Charming selfies

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 May 2024 • 10:20

Charming corners Photo: Manilva Town Hall

The Peñoncillo viewpoint has becomes a real attraction. The big bench and the stunning panorama have an extraordinary appeal and there are many people who want to enjoy the views and immortalise the moment by taking photos. For this reason, a wooden stand has been set up to take selfies.

This unique setting forms part of the ‘Rincones con encanto’ (Charming corners) of the municipality and is part of the Route of the Giant Benches of Andalucia.

In Manilva, sitting at this height, visitors can enjoy a fantastic panoramic view of the coast and the surrounding mountains, such as Sierra Bermeja, Crestillina, the Hacho de Gaucín and even the Concha de Marbella.

The new ‘selfie point’ is a functional element but also fun and original. Noelia Muñoz, councillor responsible for the Environment, who was responsible for the initiative, invites residents and visitors to enjoy these special areas and record the moment for posterity.