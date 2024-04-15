By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 13:57

The giant bench of Manilva Photo: Manilva Town Hall

A huge bench is being installed on the Peñoncillo path in Manilva, which will be part of the route of the giant benches of Andalucia.

This unique setting will become part of the ‘Rincones con encanto’ (Charming corners) of the municipality one of the Peñoncillo viewpoints. In Manilva, sitting at this height, users will be able to enjoy a fantastic panoramic view of the coast and the surrounding mountain ranges, including the Sierra Bermeja, Crestillina, El Hacho de Gaucín and even the Concha de Marbella. It is a functional element but it’s also fun and original.

The bench is a treated wooden structure 4 metres wide, with the seat at a height of 1.3 metres and the backrest at 2.3 metres; it can be accessed thanks to steps at the front.

This giant bench will preside over a new space that adds to the ‘Charming corners’ that the Environment Department of Manilva Town Hall has been creating in the area, which now includes the well-known ‘Kiss me in the sea’ swing.

Noelia Muñoz, councillor in charge of the Environment Department, invited residents and visitors to enjoy what she says is the bench and swing with the best views of the region.