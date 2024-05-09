The give that keeps on giving

By Shannon Salvatore • Published: 09 May 2024 • 17:54

Gary Burr in front of the soon to be Home Store Credit: EWN

Since the summer of 2012, Gary Burr, president of the Giving4Giving charity shop, has been on a divine mission to help as many people as he possibly can.

Armed with a team of incredible volunteers they have managed to raise well over €300,000 for local cancer charities and other worthy causes up and down the Costa Blanca. The money raised by Burr and the volunteers was via the sales of the charity shops, the furniture warehouse and also organising various fund-raising events.

Coming soon!

The fight is not over, however, as Burr is delighted to announce that an additional furniture store is to be opened in early June 2024 in Albir situated on the Avenida De Europa, 26,/N332, right next door to the Hotel Europa. Not only will the new store provide help to provide additional income for the charity, but hopefully it will also benefit from becoming part of the local community and raise awareness of the vital work and people it supports.

The Home Store aims to provide an array of discounted goods and interior decor to suit every room, style, season and budget.

Donations are urgently needed to fill the empty store to be ready for the grand opening in early June – namely, household furniture, sofas, beds, table sets, garden furniture, bric-à-brac, electrical goods, wall prints, rugs etc.

If you have nothing to donate at this time, then why not pop in for the grand opening in June and show your support to Gary and his group of dedicated volunteers?

How will you chip in?

Your kind donations can be dropped off at the new store or Gary can arrange a free pickup service for larger items, covering all areas.

The charity is also appealing for volunteers to join the team running the store; so if you enjoy meeting new people and would like to make a difference in the local community, please get in touch soon and pay a visit to the up and running stores within the areas of Altea, Albir, L’Alfaz Del Pi, La Nucia and Villajoyosa and Benidorm

For any further information, please contact Gary at 603 137 697 or you can message their Facebook page – Giving4Giving