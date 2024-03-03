Panoramic lift is working again

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Mar 2024 • 14:33

Mijas lift working again Photo: Mijas Town Hall

The panoramic lift located in Mijas Pueblo is now operational again. The lift is located in the Plaza Virgen de la Peña and was installed eight years ago, although during this time it has suffered numerous problems. Now, after repairs, the lift is once again working.

Since its opening it had suffered problems, to such an extent that in the summer of 2023, 13 tourists were trapped inside due to excess weight. Since then, the lift has been out of service.

“It should be remembered that the lift was designed without air conditioning, despite being outside and the heat caused up to six breakdowns over the years, affecting the electronics of the structure”, said Councillor, Juan José Torres Trella

Given the situation, it was necessary to provide air-conditioning for both this lift and the one located next to the Virgen de la Peña car park. “The lift is now in operation and has passed the appropriate inspections. This installation is not only a new tourist attraction, but also greatly improves the accessibility of the village”, concluded the councillor.