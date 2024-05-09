Trending:

Torre del Mar Food Drive: Help needed

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 09 May 2024 • 17:17

May Food Drive Image: Food Drive Torre Del Mar

VOLUNTEERS from Lux Mundi are extending a helping hand to families in need in the Torre Del Mar area through their ongoing food drive initiative Food Drive Torre del Mar.

May Mission: Packing Essentials for 30 Families

This May, they aim to pack essential items for 30 local families on Thursday, May 23. The drive seeks donations of various items including sunflower oil, sugar, pasta, coffee, and more.

Community Contributions Welcome

Community members can contribute by placing items in designated collection boxes at locations such as Café at Vals Sports Centre, BluCee Estate Agent, Oasis Hair and Beauty, or Lux-Mundi Centro Ecumenico. Monetary donations are also welcomed through BIZUM with the code 07388 or via their GoFundMe page.

Expressing Gratitude: Combating Food Insecurity

The volunteers express their gratitude for any support extended, emphasising the importance of collective efforts in combating food insecurity within the community.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

