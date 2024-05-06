Political Tension as Thousands Rally in Palma

By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 06 May 2024 • 9:45
Thousands took to Palma's streets
Credit: Joventuts Socialistes de les Illes Balears X
Thousands of protestors have flooded the streets of Palma, advocating for the preservation of the Catalan language.
Antoni Llabres, President of the Balearic Cultural Work (OCB), passionately called for an end to the language’s ‘punishment and persecution’, citing the slogan ‘If you love Mallorca, don’t destroy it.’
It has been five years since such a large-scale movement took place on the city’s streets.
While estimates of attendance varied, with the local police reporting over 7,000 protestors, one message remained consistent – a resolute defence of the Catalan language against the policies of the Prohens government and Vox.
Amid chants demanding solidarity from political leaders, Mar Grimalt and Miquela Llado delivered impassioned speeches, underscoring the importance of linguistic heritage. Llado called upon institutions to commit to the language’s full restoration and denounce any policies promoting hatred or hostility towards Catalan.
Emphasising the need for sustained activism, Llabres urged continuous mobilisation to safeguard Catalan identity, challenging Mallorca citizens with the poignant question – “If we don’t defend it, who will?”
With a call to arms against linguistic suppression, the rally implored democratic forces to unite, sending a clear message to the island’s institutions: protect and promote Catalan or face the collective resistance of a determined population.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.