Political Tension as Thousands Rally in Palma

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 06 May 2024 • 9:45

Thousands took to Palma's streets Credit: Joventuts Socialistes de les Illes Balears X

Thousands of protestors have flooded the streets of Palma, advocating for the preservation of the Catalan language. If You Love Mallorca, Don’t Destroy It

Antoni Llabres, President of the Balearic Cultural Work (OCB), passionately called for an end to the language’s ‘punishment and persecution’, citing the slogan ‘If you love Mallorca, don’t destroy it.’

While estimates of attendance varied, with the local police reporting over 7,000 protestors, one message remained consistent – a resolute defence of the Catalan language against the policies of the Prohens government and Vox.

Amid chants demanding solidarity from political leaders, Mar Grimalt and Miquela Llado delivered impassioned speeches, underscoring the importance of linguistic heritage. Llado called upon institutions to commit to the language’s full restoration and denounce any policies promoting hatred or hostility towards Catalan. If We Don’t Defend it, Who Will?

Emphasising the need for sustained activism, Llabres urged continuous mobilisation to safeguard Catalan identity, challenging Mallorca citizens with the poignant question – “If we don’t defend it, who will?”

With a call to arms against linguistic suppression, the rally implored democratic forces to unite, sending a clear message to the island’s institutions: protect and promote Catalan or face the collective resistance of a determined population.